LEDs set to illuminate Panchkula streets

Panchkula, July 26

Panchkula is all set to switch to LED street lights, leaving behind the traditional lighting system.

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has approved a proposal to replace all street lights with LED lights at an estimated cost of Rs 9.90 crore.

Under the ambitious project falling under the Divya Nagar Yojana, the MC aims to illuminate the entire city with modern and eco-friendly LED lighting. The proposal has received administrative approval and will now be forwarded to the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) for technical approval. Once the nod is granted, the civic body will begin the process of transforming Panchkula into a city glowing with LED brilliance.

The LED lighting project is a significant step in reducing the city’s carbon footprint and promoting sustainability. The advanced LED technology will not only enhance the quality of lighting but also contribute to substantial energy savings, benefiting the environment and the citizens of Panchkula.

According to officials, the installation of LED lights will be managed through a state-of-the-art command and control management system, operated through an IT infrastructure. This centralised system will allow efficient monitoring and maintenance of the entire smart lighting network.

Prior to this initiative, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) had replaced conventional sodium and CFL lights with LED street lights in the MDC area. The decision to install LED lights came after a comprehensive survey that identified the city’s street lighting requirements, addressing any dark spots for improved safety.

The F&CC also approved other key development projects, including recarpeting of internal roads of Sector 4 at a cost of Rs 1.39 crore. An allocation of Rs 1.40 crore was sanctioned for the operation and maintenance of community and public toilets across Panchkula, ensuring better sanitation facilities for residents.

Additionally, a tender of Rs 2.15 crore was approved for drainage infrastructure in ward number 8, Sector 19. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal directed the tender to be sent to the Health Department for further review and modification to meet technical requirements. The construction of a community centre in Sector 19 with a budget of Rs 6.15 crore was also given the nod.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta and councillors Sunit Singla and Gurmel Kaur.

