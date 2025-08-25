DT
Left alone at home, toddler walks 2 km; rescued by police

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:31 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
The police rescued a three-year-old child and reunited him with his parents after he had wandered away from home on his own.

The toddler from a village in the Amravati area wandered nearly two kilometres away from his home while his parents were away at work. A passer-by noticed the child wandering along the road and informed the police. Amravati Police Post in-charge Preetam Singh rushed to the spot and rescued the child. To establish his identity, the officer shared the child’s information on a local WhatsApp group. When the police reached his house, the parents were not home. A neighbor, Rukhsana, however, identified the child. She and the police stayed with him till his parents returned around 6 pm.

