Left home to buy car, youth dies due to 'drug overdose'

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 19

A native of Himachal Pradesh allegedly died due to drug overdose here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jaskaran Singh (30), who used to work at a drug de-addiction centre in Himachal Pradesh.

In her complaint to the police, Ravinder Kaur stated that her sons Jaskaran Singh and Prem Deep (27) had left home on April 16 after telling her that they were going to Delhi to buy a car. On April 18, around 1 am, she received a call from the Ambala Cantonment police station that her sons were staying at a hotel in Ambala Cantonment where they had a fight. She was told that both were heavily intoxicated.

“I spoke to Prem Deep and he told me that they were fine. Later, Jaskaran asked me to send some money. Around 4.30 in the evening, I was told by the police that they had dropped her sons at the Ambala Cantonment railway station. However, I got a call at 6 pm and was told that Jaskaran has died and his body is at the Civil Hospital,” she said. The complainant stated that when she reached the hospital, she saw the body of her elder son and found her younger son under the influence of intoxicants. He was not in a position to tell anything, she added. “I came to know that Jaskaran had purchased some drugs from a person in Ambala Cantonment and he died due to drug overdose,” she stated.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 304 and 120-B of the IPC today.

Satish Kumar, SHO, Parao police station, said, “Prem Deep is undergoing treatment and his statement is yet to be recorded. Further action in the case will be taken accordingly.”