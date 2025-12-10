Left without water for four days, Vikas Nagar residents block highway

After four days of no water supply, scores of women from Vikas Nagar blocked the service lane of the Panchkula-Kalka National Highway near Baltana by placing empting buckets on the road.

Irate women alongwith children raised slogans against the civic body and the district administration.

A traffic jam ensued on the service lane and the highway.

“We are struggling to meet basic needs. All household activities and businesses are being affected,” the residents rued. “During the digging of the sewage pipeline in the colony, the water pipeline was broken. Despite assurances from sewerage board officials, the situation has remained the same,” another said.

The police reached the spot and assured the protesters that steps would be taken to resolve the problem and got the logjam cleared.

Municipal Council junior engineer Ravneet Singh said, “A stronger and bigger line is being laid for the water pipe.” He assured that the problem will be resolved soon. —TNS