Legacy waste cleared from Dadumajra site, NGT told

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has claimed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the entire legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping site has been cleared through bioremediation and the site has been levelled.

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In an affidavit submitted to the green tribunal, the civic body has stated that it has also taken measures to check the flow of leachate towards the Dadumajra area, including construction of RCC drains and a proposal for a new 250-KLD Leachate Treatment Plant (LTP).

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The affidavit was filed by the MC in compliance with the NGT’s April 24 order.