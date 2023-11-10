Legal awareness programme held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) today organised a legal awareness programme at the Government College of Education in Sector-20-D, Chandigarh.

Chandigarh District and Sessions Judge Arunvir Vashista graced the occasion as the chief guest. He exhorted the participants to promote the cause of justice. He called on the students to keep learning throughout their lives and to promote the rule of law.