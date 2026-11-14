Legal profession entails profound responsibility towards society: Justice AG Masih

Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, has urged newly enrolled advocates to uphold the dignity, integrity and noble traditions of the legal profession.

He emphasised that the legal profession was not merely a means of livelihood but entailed a profound responsibility towards society and the administration of justice. He encouraged young advocates to pursue their professional journey with dedication, sincerity, discipline and an unwavering commitment to ethical values, while continuously enriching their legal knowledge and never compromising their principles in the pursuit of success.

Justice Masih was speaking as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony organised by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana at Law Bhawan, Sector 37-A, Chandigarh. He administered the oath to the newly enrolled advocates and distributed 480 enrolment certificates, formally inducting them into the legal fraternity.

The convocation ceremony witnessed the participation of parents and guardians of newly enrolled advocates from various parts of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. A total of 480 newly enrolled advocates received their enrolment certificates, marking a significant milestone and the formal commencement of their professional journey.

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It is pertinent to mention that the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana was established under the Advocates Act, 1961. Since its inception, the Council has enrolled more than 1,58,000 advocates and continues to discharge its statutory responsibilities of regulating the legal profession, safeguarding the interests of advocates, and upholding the dignity, professional standards and integrity of the Bar.