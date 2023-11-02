Legal Services Week begins

Chandigarh, November 1
The State Legal Services Authority, UT Chandigarh, is observing National Legal Services Awareness Week from November 1 to 9.
As part of the celebrations, a legal awareness programme was organised for law students at the Chandigarh campus of the NMIMS.
The week is being organised to ensure that people hailing from marginalised or weaker sections of society have access to justice.
Besides, a programme was held for senior citizens in EWS Colony, Maloya, to enlighten them about various provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.
