Legends extend lead in Panchkula Golf League

Emerging as the sole leaders, Hansa Legends continued their dominance in the ongoing Panchkula Golf League, being played at the Panchkula Golf Club. After five games, the table toppers accumulated 1,789 points (1,695 Game Points and 94 Bonus Points). Their steady and balanced performance helped them retain a narrow advantage in what remains a fiercely competitive group.

Tee Birds jumped to the second position with 1,760 points (1,669 and 91), while Par-Tee Crashers are equally in contention with 1,734 points (1641 and 93 BP), ensuring that the race for the top spot remains wide open. Golfing Eagles are close behind with 1,715 points (1627 and 88), continuing to apply pressure on the front runners.

Meanwhile, Victory Waves, with 1,668 points, are trailing the leaders. Further down the table, Raging Bulls (1,526), Fantastic Fours (1,508), and Golfing Panthers (1,475) have entered a crucial phase.

Col TYS Bedi (Hansa Legends), Dr Balbir Panwar (Victory Waves), and Virender Sharma (Victory Waves) emerged as joint top scorers in the individual event by scoring 36 points each, followed by Babita Mahajan (Fantastic Fours) and Balprrit Guman (Victory Waves) at 35 points each. Col Amar Bajwa and Vivek Sharma (Tee Birds), along with Vikram Bhagwan (Par-Tee Crashers), carded rounds of 34 points each.