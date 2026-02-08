Legends in lead at golf meet

Bagging 37 bonus points helped Hansa Legends to lead among the Group B contenders with a total score of 699 points (662 game points) in the ongoing Panchkula Golf League at Golf Club here today. Par-Tee Crashers continued their steady campaign with 683 points, while Golfing Eagles stayed in close pursuit on 681 points, ensuring sustained pressure on the front-runners. In the mid-table contest, Fantastic Fours registered 594 points, followed closely by Victory Waves with 591 and Raging Bulls on 588 points. Golfing Panthers were at the eighth position with 573 points after two games.

