Legends maintains lead in Group B at Panchkula Golf League

In the ongoing Panchkula Golf League (PGL), Hansa Legends strengthened their position at the top of Group B by scoring 1,071 points at the Panchkula Golf Club today. The leaders hold a slender lead over Tee Birds, who scored 1,060 points.

Advertisement

Golfing Eagles (1,032) and Par-Tee Crashers (1,027) continue to remain firmly in contention, keeping the race for the top spots intensely competitive. Further down the table, Victory Waves are placed with 918 points, followed by Fantastic Fours (892), Raging Bulls (890) and Golfing Panthers (868). Despite the gap in points, the standings continue to underline the competitive balance across the group.

Advertisement

The revised league framework has begun to show a impact, with player handicaps aligning more closely to their true indices.