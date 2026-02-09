DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Legends maintains lead in Group B at Panchkula Golf League

Legends maintains lead in Group B at Panchkula Golf League

The leaders hold a slender lead over Tee Birds, who scored 1,060 points

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:20 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A golfer plays a bunker shot during the Panchkula Golf League at the Panchkula Golf Club on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

In the ongoing Panchkula Golf League (PGL), Hansa Legends strengthened their position at the top of Group B by scoring 1,071 points at the Panchkula Golf Club today. The leaders hold a slender lead over Tee Birds, who scored 1,060 points.

Advertisement

Golfing Eagles (1,032) and Par-Tee Crashers (1,027) continue to remain firmly in contention, keeping the race for the top spots intensely competitive. Further down the table, Victory Waves are placed with 918 points, followed by Fantastic Fours (892), Raging Bulls (890) and Golfing Panthers (868). Despite the gap in points, the standings continue to underline the competitive balance across the group.

Advertisement

The revised league framework has begun to show a impact, with player handicaps aligning more closely to their true indices.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts