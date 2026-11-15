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Home / Chandigarh / Leisure Valley murder: Husband sent to 2-day police remand

Leisure Valley murder: Husband sent to 2-day police remand

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:18 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Rambhagat has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act. Photo for representation
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Robin (28), arrested for the murder of his wife, Shikha, at Leisure Valley in Sector 10, was remanded in police custody for two days by a local court on Saturday. The police sought his custody to recover his scooty and other items allegedly used in the crime, besides questioning him further about the sequence of events.

His mobile phone had remained switched off since the incident. Shikha was found dead with severe head injuries on Friday morning. Police said she was attacked with a stone, which was later recovered from the spot.

Preliminary investigations suggest Robin allegedly killed her over suspicion of an extramarital affair. The couple married in 2020 and have two children.

They were reportedly facing marital discord, and Shikha wanted a divorce. Police are also probing the circumstances leading to the alleged murder and examining other possible evidence.

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