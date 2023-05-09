Let Chandigarh Administration run group home, demand parents, experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Against the proposed move of the UT Administration to hand over the group home for persons with mental disabilities to an NGO for running its operations, stakeholders have demanded that the home be run by the administration itself.

“We are very disheartened to learn that UT officials are toying with the idea of asking some NGO to run the group home. This is such an important project, a first-of-its-kind group home for 90 residents being built over 2 acres at a cost of Rs 25 crore, and the UT officials are thinking of just giving it away to some NGO,” said Neelu Sarin, president, Citizens for Inclusive Living, a society working for the dignity and welfare of people with mental and intellectual disabilities in Chandigarh.

Neelu, who has been spearheading the cause of a group home for the past three years, said many parents would be reluctant to send their wards, especially daughters, to a group home run by some non-government organisation. “We have all seen the fate of Cheshire Home in Sector 21. We have been saying from the very beginning that the government should run the group home and we (parents and professionals) will help wherever required,” she added.

Expressing similar views, Harsharan Kaur, who works as a grief counsellor, said in the best interests of all stakeholders, the group home should be managed by an agency or undertaking of the UT Administration only. “When we have the successful model of the Senior Citizens Home in Sector 43, why not use a similar model for the new group home,” she added.

Waiting eagerly to admit her adult son to the home, Rajni Sood, a mother and sole caregiver of an adult son with mental disability, said she and her special son had faced harsh phases of life and could not find any feasible abode of security and safety till now to settle my son and relieve my shoulders. She requested the administration to announce the admission process for the group home on a priority basis, so that caregivers/parents like her can get an idea of the admission timeline and have some sigh of relief.

Given the need to provide quality and affordable professional services to the residents of the group home, it can be properly managed by the UT Administration only, said Anoopinder Kaur, a clinical psychologist.

It would also be easier for the administration to hire professional staff from the GMCH-32 and counsellors from Panjab University. The staff would need a brief skill-based training which again can be easily organised, she said.

One NGO cannot run a home of 90 residents having different kinds of mental and intellectual disabilities. After conducting several public discussions among parents, guardians and professionals, they came up with a comprehensive proposal for the management of the group home for the UT Administration. The proposal has been submitted to the administration, she said.

Objections to handing it over to NGO

Dr BK Waraich, consultant psychiatrist, who is also vice-president of the Citizens for Inclusive Living, said during a meeting held on February 10 at the UT Secretariat, they strongly objected to the idea of the group home being run by some NGO or private entity.