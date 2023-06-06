Let’s renew commitment to protect environment: Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

A state-level function to commemorate World Environment Day with thrust area of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) was organised by the UT Administration at Tagore Theatre here today. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest.

Purohit appreciated the efforts of the Administration in organising over 6,800 action events and 4,000 awareness events conducted over a period of just 30 days by involving nearly 10 per cent of population of the city (1.44 lakh approx) who took pledge on mission LiFE whole heartedly.

Purohit said this year, it had been envisaged to celebrate World Environment Day with thrust on the Mission “LiFE” (Lifestyle for Environment), which is an global initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow at the 2021 Climate Change Conference.

“On this special day, I commend the efforts of individuals, organisations and communities that have been tirelessly working towards environmental conservation. On this day, let us renew our commitment to protecting the environment and embrace the opportunity to make a lasting impact. Together, let us build a future where our natural resources are conserved, our ecosystems thrive and every living being can flourish,” he said.

Over 800 students, teachers, principals of local schools and colleges and several prominent citizens also participated on the occasion.

State-level Eco Club awards were also presented to a total of 11 schools and colleges in three categories.

3 water bodies cleaned

Chandigarh: Aiming to preserve natural resources, the Municipal Corporation cleaned three rejuvenated water bodies, “Amrit Sarovars”, - in Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher and Sarangpur villages here - to mark World Environment Day. With the active participation of local residents, Kar Sewa volunteers and councillors of Ward No. 1 and 15, MC workers, equipped with gloves, garbage bags, and other necessary cleaning tools, gathered at the three locations. The participants displayed enthusiasm and determination to clean the water bodies. Accumulated waste, including plastic bottles, wrappers and other non-biodegradable items, was diligently collected and segregated for appropriate disposal. TNS