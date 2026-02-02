Letters to the Editor: Ensure infra upkeep to monsoon misery in check

Monsoon exposes planning gaps

Every spell of rain in the Tricity turns large parts of the city into a virtual lake. Waterlogging, uprooted trees and the collapse of electricity lines have become routine, exposing serious gaps in planning and preparedness. Despite repeated public announcements, the government machinery appears handicapped when it comes to actual ground execution. Timely cleaning and desilting of the drainage system must be treated as a priority, not as a post-rain exercise. Similarly, regular inspection, pruning and removal of trees with weak or overgrown branches should be carried out well before the monsoon to prevent damage to life and property. The electricity department also needs to act proactively.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Underground Power cables needed

Long disruption in power supply was the main reason residents were deprived of water supply. A quick-fix response does not match nature’s fury. It becomes imperative to put all power cables underground, as life cannot be thrown out of gear repeatedly in the smart urban Tricity that boasts of modernity. This big-budget exercise needs a one-time grant from the Centre to fix the recurring problem for good. Thank you.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Need to fix accountability now

To prevent the Tricity from collapsing again during the rains, authorities must first hear the grievances of residents instead of ignoring them. Poor planning and delayed action have proved detrimental to daily life, leaving people without power and water. Infrastructure reform is pivotal, especially in drainage, electricity and water supply systems. The administration must wake up from its deep slumber and stop relying on superficial measures such as temporary suspensions that do not address root problems.

Husanpreet Kaur, Mohali

Trees, drains

need attention

During severe winds, storms or heavy rains, the power supply system bears the heaviest blow due to the falling of trees on the electric distribution network, thus paralysing life. The MC and horticulture authorities must take a call and carry out a survey of trees, especially along power supply lines and residential areas, to identify decayed and dangerous trees that should be felled. Civic authorities must also ensure regular cleaning of roadside gullies and stormwater drainage systems to prevent flooding in residential and low-lying areas.

SS Arora, Mohali

Need to be prepared for monsoon

During heavy rain and monsoon, the Chandigarh Tricity—Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali—faces waterlogging, traffic chaos, vehicle breakdowns, public health risks, power outages and disruptions in daily life. These situations can be controlled through proper pre-planning and collective efforts. Municipal corporations must be active in ensuring regular cleaning and desilting of drains, and all chaos and road repairs must be completed before the monsoon. To avoid prolonged power cuts, distribution companies must strengthen 11 kV networks, replace old overhead lines and ensure proper pruning of trees to prevent damage during high-velocity winds.

Sucha Singh Sagar, Bullowal

Rain shouldn’t paralyse life

The recent rain once again caused serious problems in the Tricity. Roads were waterlogged, electricity was cut for long hours and many homes did not receive water supply. People struggled to reach work, schools and hospitals, creating fear and frustration among residents. Rain is a normal and regular event and should not surprise the authorities every year. Authorities must also take responsibility. Power and water services should be restored quickly, delays explained and systems improved. Regular checks and

strict action against negligence

are necessary.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Drainage needs urgent fix

When it rains, it pours, and citizens are worst hit as travelling becomes a nightmare. The role of authorities becomes crucial in such scenarios. Ensuring proper drainage is the need of the hour, as potholes filled with mud cause immense nuisance on roads. This is no longer a seasonal issue; it has become a persistent menace. Authorities must ensure pre-monsoon desilting of drains, clear blockages, maintain stormwater pumps, repair potholes and deploy emergency teams in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging and reduce public inconvenience.

Malkeet Kaur, Patiala

Need to fix responsibility, systems

The administration should take immediate steps to ensure that the Tricity does not collapse during rain again. Responsibility must be fixed for authorities who leave residents without power and water supply. Proper disposal of rainwater is essential, and roads should be designed to ensure effective drainage. Scheduled inspection of drainage systems and regular cleaning of chambers will ensure that rain does not throw daily life out of gear.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Preparedness

is essential

A disaster management team should be prepared to deal with immediate rescue operations and the aftermath of gusty winds, heavy rainfall and power snarls. Timely detection of weak, rotten or infected trees can prevent their uprooting during high-velocity winds that disrupt power supply. Hanging electric wires should be fixed properly. Robust preparedness and a proactive approach are essential to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply for residents even during heavy rains.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Predictable governance failure

The recent spell of rain exposed, yet again, how vulnerable the Tricity has become to even moderate weather events. Flooded roads, prolonged power cuts and disruption of water supply are no longer exceptional occurrences; they represent a predictable failure of planning and governance. Preventing the Tricity from collapsing every monsoon requires urgent investment in stormwater drainage, scientific desilting of choes and drains, underground cabling in critical zones, and strict control over unplanned construction that blocks natural water flows. Emergency response protocols must be clearly defined, tested and publicly disclosed.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Residents can

enforce change

To prevent the Tricity’s infrastructure from collapsing during rains, authorities must prioritise underground power cabling to eliminate overhead vulnerabilities, enforce rigorous tree pruning and removal of unstable trees, upgrade drainage systems with advanced stormwater management, and implement real-time weather monitoring for proactive responses. Investment in resilient grids with backup generators for critical areas and annual audits of civic preparedness are essential. For accountability, residents should form vigilant welfare associations to file RTIs exposing negligence, launch social media campaigns highlighting outages, pursue class-action lawsuits against utilities for service failures, and vote out unresponsive leaders.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

From patchwork

to planning

To prevent the Tricity’s collapse, authorities must move from reactive fixes to proactive “Sponge City” planning. This requires upgrading drainage networks to handle current rainfall intensity, mandating rainwater harvesting and strictly restoring natural water channels (choes) that act as safety valves. Critical utilities must be flood-proofed by installing generator-backed tubewells and undergrounding vulnerable power lines. Residents should file Public Interest Litigations in the High Court for breach of statutory duty under Municipal Corporation Acts, demand performance audits of monsoon budgets, and approach consumer courts for compensation due to service failures. A unified 24/7 command centre with real-time public dashboards will ensure transparency. Organised public pressure can compel administrative responsibility and long-term resilience.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Accountability with consequences

To prevent future monsoon collapses, Tricity authorities must implement a resilient infrastructure overhaul with strict deadlines. This includes elevating critical electrical substations, installing submersible pumps at flood-prone junctions and creating redundant water supply lines. A real-time public dashboard should track all utility repairs. For accountability, a Citizen Audit Committee with legal standing must be formed to investigate failures and publicly name responsible officials.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Need for Monsoon planning, not excuses

To prevent the Tricity from collapsing during every spell of rain, authorities must shift from reactive patchwork to resilient urban planning. Stormwater drains must be desilted before—not during—the monsoon, encroachments removed, and outdated drainage redesigned to match present rainfall intensity. Power and water infrastructure should be weather-proofed through underground cabling, flood-safe substations and backup pumping systems. Accountability is non-negotiable. Responsibility must be fixed department-wise, pre-monsoon preparedness reports published, and financial penalties imposed when failures occur.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Rain is a Preventable civic chaos

Recent heavy rain and gusty winds severely disrupted life in Chandigarh, leading to civic chaos and infrastructure failures. Numerous trees were uprooted, damaging vehicles and blocking major routes, snapping overhead lines and leaving several sectors without power for over 24 hours. Urban flash floods highlighted gaps in drainage capacity and vulnerabilities in road infrastructure during heavy downpours. To prevent such situations, key measures must be undertaken. These include thorough maintenance through desilting and repair of sewage and stormwater drains; mandatory structural audits of older buildings; restrictions on construction in flood-prone areas near the Ghaggar River and other water channels.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Blame lax behaviour of officials for chaos

Lack of preventive measures by the Administration and MC forces people to suffer power and water shortages during rain and storms. Departments and officials have not been held accountable for lapses year after year. The attitude of chalta hai continues unchecked. Governments and courts must make officials responsible for the wastage of taxpayers’ money. Corrective and preventive measures must be taken regularly to avoid breakdowns of power and water supply during seasonal rains and storms.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (Retd), Mohali

Oversight drives resilience

To prevent the Tricity’s recurrent rain-induced collapse, authorities must mandate pre-monsoon desilting of drains, underground cabling for PSPCL lines, and restoration of natural choes using permeable pavements for flood absorption. These measures must be enforced through annual audits and public dashboards tracking progress. Residents should be empowered with 24x7 emergency apps for real-time outage reporting and automatic penalties on utilities for delays beyond six hours.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Need to Prepare,

not find faults

It rains every year, and therefore ensuring continuous electricity and water supply during rainfall should not be difficult for the departments concerned. The systems exist, and departments are well equipped; what is required is advance preparation. The administration must issue strict instructions and make responsible staff accountable for lapses. The drainage system must also be cleaned well in advance to prevent flooding of roads. With proper planning and enforcement, seasonal rains need not disrupt daily life.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Systemic reform needed now

The Tricity’s storm failures demand immediate systemic reform. Authorities must conduct mandatory pre-monsoon infrastructure audits with public disclosure of vulnerabilities and remediation timelines. Independent oversight committees, including resident representatives, should monitor drainage systems, power grid resilience and emergency response protocols throughout the year. Strict liability laws must be implemented to hold officials personally accountable for negligence, with penalties and resignations when preventable failures occur. Citizen grievance portals with guaranteed 48-hour response times during crises are essential. Investment in underground power cabling, modern stormwater drainage and redundant water supply systems must be prioritised.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Unified flood strategy needed

To prevent the Tricity from collapsing during rains, authorities must adopt a multi-pronged flood resilience strategy. This includes upgrading drainage infrastructure with smart sensors and rapid dewatering systems, enforcing strict zoning laws to curb construction in floodplains, and restoring natural water channels such as choes and nullahs. Regular cleaning and desilting of drains, along with permeable pavements and rainwater harvesting pits, should be adopted. Coordination among Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula authorities is essential for unified disaster management.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Restore natural waterways

The Tricity can be prevented from collapsing during rains through regular cleaning and desilting of drains, rivers and dams to ensure smooth water flow. Restoring choes and nullahs will allow them to function as urban safety valves, while construction in floodplains must be curbed and natural water bodies protected. Installing smart sensors and rapid dewatering systems can help manage heavy rainfall.

VK Tangri, Mohali

Need to Prepare, respond, restore

The recent collapse of the Tricity’s infrastructure, which left residents without power and water for 36 hours, underscores the urgent need for accountability and proactive planning. Robust contingency plans must be developed and implemented for quick restoration of essential services.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

better Planning, timely upkeep needed

To ensure the Tricity does not suffer during heavy rains again, authorities must focus on better planning and timely maintenance. Regular cleaning of drains, efficient stormwater management and early identification of flood-prone areas can significantly reduce waterlogging and damage. Routine checks of roads, power systems and water supply lines should be conducted before the monsoon. Sharing preparedness updates with the public will improve trust and awareness. Accountability can be strengthened through independent inspections, clearly defined responsibility for officials and prompt corrective action. Well-prepared emergency services can minimise inconvenience to residents. With cooperation between authorities, experts and citizens, the Tricity can become more resilient to heavy rains.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh