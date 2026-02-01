Letters worth Rs 1 crore sanctioned for construction of pucca houses in Mohali

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh today distributed sanction letters worth Rs 1 crore among beneficiary families for converting kachcha houses into pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Rangla Punjab scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 18 families have been provided financial assistance of Rs 36 lakh, while under the Rangla Punjab, 39 families have received assistance of approximately Rs 64 lakh. The total amount under both schemes comes to nearly Rs 1 crore.

The MLA stated that under the Rangla Punjab scheme, 32 needy families in the Mohali constituency would be provided financial assistance for constructing pucca houses, out of which 18 families were issued sanction letters of Rs 2 lakh each today. The remaining 14 families would also be provided assistance soon, he said. The amount would be transferred to accounts of the panchayats and the construction of houses would be carried out under the supervision of the BDPO office.

He added that 39 houses damaged due to rainfall would be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh per family. The amount would be released in three instalments — Rs 70,000 at the start of construction, Rs 40,000 upon reaching the plinth level, and Rs 10,000 after laying the lintel.

In addition, beneficiaries would receive 90 days of MGNREGA labour support (Rs 31,140 per house). Families without toilets or those who have not previously received financial assistance for toilet construction would also be provided Rs 12,000 separately under MGNREGA for building toilets.