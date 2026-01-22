DT
Home / Chandigarh / Life imprisonment for Daria man in murder case

Life imprisonment for Daria man in murder case

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
A local court has sentenced a person, Ajay, of Daria village, Chandigarh, to undergo life imprisonment in a two-year-old murder case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. Two other accused Mukesh and Satpal have been acquitted of the charges framed against them due to lack of evidence.

A case was registered on January 2, 2024, at the Mauli Jagran police station on the complaint of Preeti Yadav, wife of deceased Sanjay Yadav. She said that she, along with her husband Sanjay Yadav and her daughter, was residing in a rented accommodation at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. Her husband on January 1, 2024 went away around 8.10 pm from his house, but did not return.

She, along with her daughter and brother-in-law Mohit, went in search of her husband and when they reached near a Vikas Nagar park at 4.30 am, she came to know that a scuffle had taken place in which a person had been stabbed in the abdomen during the scuffle. Police officials met her and showed her the body, which she identified as that of her husband. She said that certain persons known to her husband used to threaten him.

After investigation, Ajay, along with two other accused, was arrested. After hearing the arguments the court held Ajay guilty and convicted him. Mukesh and Satpal were acquitted of the charges due to lack of evidence.

