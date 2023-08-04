Lifting of Panchkula legacy waste from Sec 23 dumping site to start soon

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 3

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta reviewed sanitation and beautification works during a meeting held here today.

He asked chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla to provide details of garbage collection vehicles, their drivers and helpers and their contact numbers by Monday. Gupta directed the official to ensure the agency engaged for waste collection increased the capacity of its vehicles.

During the meeting, Singla informed that 54 bulk waste generators had been identified and notices had been given to them for not disposing of garbage on their own.

The MC chief also asked officials to make efforts to improve the Swachh Survekshan ranking of Panchkula.

To a query on the disposal of legacy waste, XEN Sumit Malik informed Gupta that the lifting of legacy waste from the Sector 23 dumping site would start soon. The MC chief was told that waste was now being disposed of at Patvi in Ambala.

