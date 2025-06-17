Light rain brings respite from scorching sun for Tricity

Light to moderate rain on Tuesday morning brought much-needed respite from the scorching sun in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Residents received additional relief from the intense heatwave that had persisted throughout the week, as both day and night temperatures dropped significantly on Tuesday.

While the maximum temperature went down by 6.4 degrees in the last 24 hours for the third consecutive day, the minimum temperature dipped by 2.6 notches on Monday night for the second time after shooting by 4.1 degrees to touch 32.7°C on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain with overcast sky coupled with moderate winds were witnessed during the morning hours. Chandigarh received 3.6 mm rainfall during the day while Panchkula and Mohali recorded 1.5 and 1 mm downpour, respectively.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with likely thunderstorms and light rain in the Tricity region till June 22.

However, a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph speed at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana remains till June 22 with forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. But, the maximum temperature will continue to gradually fall by 3 to 5 degrees for the next three days.

The residents heaved a sigh of relief for the third consecutive day on Tuesday after braving the severe heatwave conditions for seven consecutive days from June 8 to June 14 with the mercury, for the third time in the past nine days, remaining below the 40°C-mark.

June 10 had recorded the maximum temperature of 44°C, which had remained the season’s hottest day here so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further relief from the hot weather conditions during this week. The department’s observatory here recorded the highest maximum temperature of 31°C while another observatory at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 30.6°C on Tuesday.

It said the temperatures in Tricity will remain maximum between 30 and 34°C and minimum between 26 and 28°C with possibility of light rain coupled with cloudy sky and thunderstorm till June 22.

With the lowest maximum temperature, Panchkula continued to remain the coolest place in the Tricity region on Tuesday. While Chandigarh stayed the hottest, Mohali stood second.