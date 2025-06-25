Light rain in Chandigarh gives slight relief, mercury dips further

The day and night temperatures dipped further in the city during the past 24 hours, giving some relief from the hot weather conditions.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded a dip for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The light rain coupled with overcast sky and moderate winds also kept the heat at bay but the rising relative humidity levels continued to irk the residents in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

The weathermen have re-issued a yellow alert for heavy rain with thunderstorm/lightning from Thursday to next Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature went down by five notches after dipping by 1.5 degrees on Tuesday while the minimum temperature dipped by 0.2 degree during the past 24 hours after decreasing 1 degree on Monday night.

While Chandigarh received 3 mm rain, Mohali and Panchkula remained mostly dry with traces of scattered rain during the day.

The weathermen have predicted a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and rain in the tricity for the next five days till June 30.

The maximum temperature will remain below 33 degrees Celsius for the next five days.

The local residents experienced a relatively warm night on Tuesday as well with the minimum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius.

Fazilka in Punjab and Bhiwani in Haryana recorded the highest minimum temperature of 30.6 and 30.5 degree Celsius, respectively, to be the warmest towns in the region on Tuesday night.

The residents of the tricity experienced a relatively less hot but humid day on Wednesday with the maximum day temperature decreasing considerably as compared to that of Tuesday.

June 10 had recorded the maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, which had remained the season’s hottest day here so far.

The IMD has predicted relief from the hot weather conditions during this week with the further advancement of monsoon.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 here recorded the maximum temperature of 29.1 degree Celsius while another observatory at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 27.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

While Bathinda remained the hottest place in the region on Wednesday as well with the maximum of 36.1 degree Celsius, which was the highest in the region, Palwal measured the maximum of 36.8 degree Celsius to stay the hottest town in Haryana.

Ropar in Punjab and Sonepat in Haryana experienced the least warm night in the region on Tuesday with the lowest minimum temperature of 25.2 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“As compared to yesterday, there was a fall of 2.9 degrees and 2.5 degrees in average maximum temperature, with the mercury remaining below normal by 6.8 and 6.7 degrees in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, on Wednesday,” the IMD said, while confirming moderate and heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.

The MeT department has predicted no major change in the maximum temperature for the next three days in the region till Saturday.

It said the temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula will remain maximum between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius and minimum between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius with possibility of rain coupled with generally cloudy sky and thunderstorm till June 30.

Wednesday’s maximum day temperature in the city was 5 notches below Tuesday’s mercury reading and was a departure from normal by 7.2 degrees Celsius.