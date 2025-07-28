Light rain in city gives respite from heat, heavy spell likely on Tuesday

A day after 33-mm rainfall, Chandigarh received 2-mm downpour on Monday, which continued to give respite from the hot and humid weather conditions to locals.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) re-issued yellow alert for another spell of heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

On Monday, the city got light rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, which brought the maximum and minimum temperatures slightly down by 0.7 and 1.6 degrees, respectively, as compared to those of Sunday.

The day temperature in the city on Monday remained 32.3 degree Celsius, which was 0.7 degree less than that of Sunday and 1.5 degree below normal. Similarly, the night temperature dipped to 26.9 degree Celsius, which was 1.6 degree below from previous night and 0.2 degree below normal.

Mohali recorded 32.2 degrees Celsius maximum and 28.1 degree Celsius minimum temperature, which was 0.4 and 0.9 degree below Sunday’s reading, respectively.

Panchkula recorded 32.5 degrees Celsius as maximum and 26.7 degrees Celsius as minimum temperature.

The weather department has predicted partly and generally cloudy sky with thunderstorm and rain for the next five days in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula till August.

The region’s highest day temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius at Bathinda in Punjab, followed by 37.1 degrees Celsius at Palwal in Haryana.