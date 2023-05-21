Light rain likely from May 23-25

Chandigarh, May 20
The city meteorological department has issued a light rain forecast for three days beginning May 23.
According to the forecast, light rain is expected from May 23-25. “A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 23,” said a weather department’s update.
This season has already received a good amount of rainfall. Since March 1, 132.5-mm rainfall has been witnessed in the city, which is 170.5% more than normal.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 40 °C mark on Sunday.It will gradually start to fall from May 23 onwards. The maximum temperature was recorded at 39.3 °C today, while the minimum stood at 24 °C, which is a notch below normal.
