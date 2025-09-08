DT
Light rain likely this week in Tricity

Light rain likely this week in Tricity

Temperatures to remain between maximum 32 and minimum 24 degree Celsius
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Pedestrians during morning rain in Chandigarh. File photo
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with thunderstorm and rain in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the next five days till September 12.

The weathermen said the day and night temperatures are likely to remain between maximum 32 and minimum 24 degree Celsius in the coming week.

During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain was witnessed in parts of the tricity region. While Mohali recorded 17.5-mm rainfall, Panchkula and Chandigarh got 13.5-mm and 9.5-mm showers, respectively.

The low-lying areas and several roads and junctions in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh and the periphery villages continued to face inconvenience due to waterlogging and broken roads, bridges and causeways. Several villages in Mohali and Panchkula districts on Chandigarh’s periphery still remained cut-off from UT. Several roads and bridges were washed away during the incessant rain on Wednesday.

The mercury rose considerably by up to 4.7 notches during the day while the night temperature dipped by 1.7 degree Celsius.

Panchkula measured Haryana’s lowest minimum temperature of 23.9 degree Celsius, which was 1.5 notches less than the previous night, while Chandigarh and Mohali recorded 24.2 and 25.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature.

The maximum temperature shot up to 33.9 degree Celsius, 4.7 notches above Saturday’s reading, in Chandigarh on Sunday. In Mohali and Panchkula, day temperature was logged at 32.6 and 32.7 degree Celsius, respectively.

