Light rain likely today

Chandigarh: Light rain is expected in the city on Friday. According to the weather forecast, after Friday’s expected rain, there will be clear sky for the next few days. The city on Thursday recorded the maximum temperature of 24.5°C, which is three degrees above normal. While minimum temperature was 9.6 °C, also three notches above normal temperature. No major change in temperatures is expected for the next five days. TNS
2 scooterists snatch phone
Chandigarh: Two scooterists have snatched a mobile phone. Complainant Navneet, a resident of Hallo Majra, alleged the suspects snatched his phone near the government school, Colony No, 4. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS
Roots AITA CS(7) under-14 meet
Zirakpur: In the girls’ under 14 semifinals of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) Under 14 Boys And Girls National Rankings championship being organised by Roots Tennis Academy here, Shrawasti Kundilya beat Reet Arora 3-6, 7-5 abd 6-1 and Jasmine Kaur beat Rasnum Kaur 6-3 anb 6-2. In the boys under-14 semifiinals, Devraj beat RIbhav Saroha 6-2, 6-0 and Aryaveer Sharma beat Tejas Khosla 7-5 and 6-3.
