Light rain today

Chandigarh, January 18
Light rain is expected in the city on Thursday, as per the weather forecast. According to the Chandigarh weather department, partly cloudy sky with light rain is expected. Following which, partly cloudy or clear sky is expected for three days. On January 23, light rain is expected again.
The city recorded the maximum temperature of 18.2 °C, a little higher than yesterday’s 17.9 °C. This is still three degrees below normal. While the minimum temperature dropped to 3.3 °C, against 5.7 °C witnessed yesterday. This is two degrees below normal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states