Light rain today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

Light rain is expected in the city on Thursday, as per the weather forecast. According to the Chandigarh weather department, partly cloudy sky with light rain is expected. Following which, partly cloudy or clear sky is expected for three days. On January 23, light rain is expected again.

The city recorded the maximum temperature of 18.2 °C, a little higher than yesterday’s 17.9 °C. This is still three degrees below normal. While the minimum temperature dropped to 3.3 °C, against 5.7 °C witnessed yesterday. This is two degrees below normal.