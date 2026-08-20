Light showers likely in city in coming days

A day after heavy rain triggered flashflood-like conditions across the Tricity, normal life began returning on Wednesday. Chandigarh and Mohali remained largely dry and Panchkula received intermittent light to moderate showers. Showers at isolated places are likely during the coming days.

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At least three major road cave-ins were officially confirmed in different parts of Chandigarh, while several road stretches and small bridges over seasonal drains and rivulets were reportedly damaged or washed away in Mohali and Panchkula districts.

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Chandigarh received only 0.5 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Panchkula recorded 17 mm and Mohali remained dry during the same period.

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Chandigarh’s maximum temperature remained broadly unchanged on Wednesday and continued to stay slightly above normal, while Mohali recorded a marginal rise. Night temperatures dipped further in Chandigarh and Mohali, remaining below normal, whereas Panchkula recorded a marginal rise.

TUESDAY RAIN NARROWS SEASONAL DEFICIT

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The heavy rainfall on Tuesday significantly improved Chandigarh’s monsoon tally, narrowing the seasonal rainfall deficit, which still stands at 12.3%. The city’s cumulative rainfall since June 1 rose substantially to 550.2 mm till 5:30 pm on Wednesday after the 73-mm spell recorded during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday.

The IMD has not issued any weather warning for the Tricity from Thursday. Showers at isolated places are likely in the coming days.