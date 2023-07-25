Lightning strikes in Zirakpur, 2 roofs at Samgoli damaged

Mohali, July 24
One person escaped unhurt after lightning struck a two-storey house in Defence Colony on the Panchkula road here. The house was heavily damaged in the incident.
Resident Shivpal Rana said heavy rain started around 7:30 on Monday morning. At around half-past nine, lightning struck the house with a loud sound.
“All the wiring and electrical appliances of the house were damaged due to short circuit and sparking. The roof of the upper floor of the house got damaged. A refrigerator, three ACs, four fans and two LEDs in the house have been damaged. The shock was so strong that one of the ceiling fan cracked,” he said.
The roofs of two mud houses collapsed partially at Samgoli village due to torrential rain for the past few days. House owners Santosh Rani, wife of Bir Ram, and Tony Kumar of the village said they had suffered losses. However, no loss of life or injury has been reported in the accident. Both the families said there were still some rooms left, but the way it was raining, these might collapse anytime. They demanded that the Punjab Government should give relief to fix roofs of the mud houses.
One injured
On July 12, 60-year-old Paragpur resident Darshan Singh received injuries on the chest after lightning struck rooftop of his house around 9 am. As the lightning struck, the RO system in the kitchen exploded and a plastic shard hit him on his chest. He was taken to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the GMCH-32. Around 12 TV sets and electrical appliances were damaged in the area.
