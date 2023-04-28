Lights installed at Sector 15 service lane in ‘record time’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

A back service lane of Sector 15 has been electrified in a record period of 70 days. The electrification work started in February and culminated in April.

This is the first time that a back service lane has been illuminated with street lights, said Saurabh Joshi, Councillor of Ward No. 12. This back service lane, adjacent to V-3 Road (Sector 15-11), has a number of vacant plots and became a haven for anti-social elements at night, he said, adding that local residents had lived under the constant threat of theft, loot and other law and order problems due to this lane.

The residents appreciated Joshi for getting the lights installed in the back service lane in a record time of 70 days.

A thanksgiving was organised by the residents of 15-A that was attended by Ravikant Sharma (president, RWA-15), Dr Dharamveer (vice-president, RWA-15), SDO (Electrical) Rajdeep Surya among others.