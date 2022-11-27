Limit exceeded, yet non-electric vehicles’ registration in Chandigarh on

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

The UT Transport Department is awaiting a response from the Department of Science and Technology before putting a stop on the registration of non-electric vehicles after their count exceeded the limit fixed under the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home-cum-Transport Secretary, said they had written to the Department of Science and Technology on stopping the registration of vehicles as per the policy and a final call would be taken only after getting its reply.

The policy was framed by Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), which comes under the Department of Science and Technology. The policy states that to gradually phase out vehicles, both private and commercial, running on internal combustion engine (ICE) technology, the administration has to ensure the registration of a minimum of 35 per cent electric two-wheelers (e-2W), 20 per cent e-three-wheelers (goods), 20 per cent e-four-wheelers (goods), 20 per cent e-cars (commercial) and 10 per cent e-cars (personal) in 2022-23.

According to the policy, the registration of two-wheelers running on ICE during the 2022-23 financial year would be stopped on their count reaching 65 per cent of the total number of vehicles registered during the previous year.

In 2022-23, the registration of other vehicles running on fossil fuel will be stopped after the number of registered vehicles reaches 80 per cent and that of personal vehicles reaches 90 per cent.

An STA official said no official order was received against registering commercial vehicles after 80 per cent registrations had been recorded. He said applications were still being accepted.

Meanwhile, a member of the Automobile Dealers’ Association said they would take up the issue with senior officials of the UT Administration. If the registration of non-electric commercial vehicles was stopped, what would the dealers do for the remaining months of the financial year. They have to pay wages to the staff and meet other expenses, he said, adding that automobile sector was the highest taxpayer in the city.