Linesman electrocuted near Dera Bassi

Linesman electrocuted near Dera Bassi

Was a contractual employee and handled electricity complaints

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dera Bassi, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
A 32-year-old linesman of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was electrocuted while carrying out repairs at Kheri Gujjaran, near here, around 3 pm yesterday. The deceased, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ganauli village, Ambala, was a contractual employee and handled electricity complaints. He is survived by his wife and two children.

According to reports, a permit was obtained from the PSPCL yesterday from 12 noon to 5 pm for maintenance work. Sunil had climbed a pole to rectify a fault in the 11kv line when reverse current passed through the wires and he was electrocuted. Vikas, his co-worker, said he was electrocuted and remained hanging on the power lines for a long time. He was brought down with great difficulty using ropes and taken to the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital. Doctors declared him dead.

Officials of the PSPCL stated that in the preliminary investigation indicated reverse current in the line. It is being investigated whether the reverse current came from an industrial unit because the power supply was stopped during the repairs.

Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the victim’s family after post-mortem.

