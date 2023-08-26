 ‘Links with accused’ remark in transfer orders unjust: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has made it clear that remarks such as official ‘having links with accused indulging in intoxicant material and illegal mining’ are uncalled for in a transfer order. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has made it clear that remarks such as official ‘having links with accused indulging in intoxicant material and illegal mining’ are uncalled for in a transfer order. Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill also made it clear that the same could be stigmatic without the employee being given a chance to refute the allegation.

Significance of court order

The case highlights the delicate balance between administrative prerogative and the protection of employees’ rights and reputation. It underscores the importance of adhering to principles of natural justice and due process, particularly in cases where serious allegations are linked to an individual’s name.

The assertion came in a case where a Punjab ASI challenged his transfer from one district to another. The judgment by Justice Gill is significant as such transfer orders raise significant legal concerns regarding wording and implications on the reputation of the employees involved.

The impugned order came under scrutiny for its explicit mention of the reason behind the transfer. It cited the reason as being related to the employees’ alleged links with accused individuals involved in activities related to intoxicant material and illegal mining.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the transfer order on the face of it was illegal and punitive.

Addressing the concerns, Justice Gill referred to the authorities’ competence to transfer employees for various reasons, while emphasising that the inclusion of such remarks linking employees to accused without due process was unnecessary and unjust.

“A perusal of transfer order dated August 9 indeed showed that in the very first line, the reason assigned therein is that “the officials are being transferred having links with accused indulging in intoxicant material and illegal mining”. The order certainly will have a tendency to be stigmatic,” Justice Gill asserted.

In his detailed order, Justice Gill observed the respondents were well within their competence to transfer an employee for administrative or for any reason found justifiable. But recording such remarks was certainly not called for as the same could stigmatic without the employee having been afforded a chance to refute the same.

“As such, it is clarified that the remarks regarding the employee having links with accused indulging in intoxicant material and illegal mining shall not be taken to be adverse or stigmatic in any manner against the employee,” Justice Gill observed.

Justice Gill also took note of the petitioner’s contention that the transfer order had not been served to him, while the respondents countered that the petitioner did not collect a copy of the order.

Disposing of the matter, Justice Gill directed the respondents to treat the petition as a representation and issue a detailed order on the matter.

