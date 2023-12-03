Lintel gives way at Zirakpur, two labourers injured

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 2

Two labourers were injured while three had a miraculous escape when an under-construction lintel of a two-storey building collapsed at Chiranjeev Enclave in Zirakpur near the Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway this evening.

Eyewitnesses said the structure was being raised over an old showroom and it collapsed after the shuttering and walls gave in. The first floor lintel was cast and the second floor lintel was being laid today. A nearby showroom also suffered some damage in the cave-in.

Zirakpur Municipal Council Executive Officer said: “The map and permission for the under-construction building are being probed. If any violation is found, appropriate action will be taken.”

After the incident, panic spread in the area and onlookers hindered the movement of traffic on the national highway. The police reached the spot and were investigating the matter.

