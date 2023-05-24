Liquor bottles in Chandigarh to have batch number, barcode soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

To check smuggling of liquor in the city, the UT Excise and Taxation Department is going to introduce barcode and batch number on liquor bottles and cartons.

The department has invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the engagement of a project management consultant to provide services for the development of ‘track and trace system for manufacturing, transportation, distribution and consumption of liquor in the city.

Due to its low cost in the city, liquor being smuggled to other states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat had been seized on various occasions.

An official of the department said barcode and batch number on liquor bottles and cartons would provide all information regarding the manufacturer, date and other contents. After receiving the Request for Proposal (RFP), financial bids would be opened on June 8 to finalise the company that would fix the barcode and batch numbers on the liquor bottles.

The department has also deployed ex-servicemen at each of the 12 bottling plants in the city. In the past one year, the department had initiated proceedings under relevant provisions of the Excise Act against four bottling plants and 10 retail liquor vends for violating the rules.

13th vend auction tomorrow

For the allotment of remaining 19 liquor vends, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has reduced the reserve price by 45 per cent. The 13th round of auction for the remaining liquor vends will be held on May 25. In the 12th auction held on May 18, no one turned up despite slashing the reserve price by 40 per cent. One liquor vend was sold in the 11th auction held on May 12. The city has 95 liquor vends, of which 76 have been allotted and 19 remain vacant.