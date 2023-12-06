Liquor contractors boycott meet again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

For a second time, members of the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association (CWCA) boycotted the meeting called by the Excise and Taxation Commissioner to seek suggestions for the upcoming Excise Policy 2024-25 today.

“A boycott call has already been given by the liquor contractors of UT. No member of the association attended the meeting as the administration is rigid and not ready to cooperate with the liquor traders,” said Darshan Singh Kler, president of the association.

Nita Kapoor, CEO, International Spirits and Wines Association of India, said, “The industry is in crisis due to rising inflation and input costs. We have been appealing to the Administration since 2015 for a supplier price increase. There has been no price hike for six years.”

During the second round of talks with stakeholders today, the major demand was a hike in ex-distillery price. Excise & Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh appreciated the feedback and emphasised the spirit of inclusivity.