Liquor, drugs, valuables worth Rs 5.24 cr seized since March 1

Chandigarh, May 18
In the run up to the General Election, the enforcement agencies have seized drugs, liquor, cash and precious metals, worth Rs 5.24 crore, in the city since March 1.
According to the Election Commission of India, drugs worth Rs 2.64 crore, illegal liquor amounting to Rs 1.31 crore, Rs 76 lakh in cash and precious metals worth Rs 53 lakh have been seized in the city from March 1 to May 18.
Meanwhile, a team of officials from the Excise Department conducted an inspection at a wholesale licensee’s premises yesterday and confiscated a total of 792 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) valued at approximately Rs 19.80 lakh.
Rupesh Kumar, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, stated that the department was committed to maintaining strict surveillance and enforcing compliance with the Excise Policy and the Excise Act of 1914, along with the rules framed thereunder.
A help desk (0172-2990301) has been set up at the Excise and Taxation Department, UT, to receive excise-related complaints during the polls.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...