Liquor, drugs, valuables worth Rs 5.24 cr seized since March 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

In the run up to the General Election, the enforcement agencies have seized drugs, liquor, cash and precious metals, worth Rs 5.24 crore, in the city since March 1.

According to the Election Commission of India, drugs worth Rs 2.64 crore, illegal liquor amounting to Rs 1.31 crore, Rs 76 lakh in cash and precious metals worth Rs 53 lakh have been seized in the city from March 1 to May 18.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the Excise Department conducted an inspection at a wholesale licensee’s premises yesterday and confiscated a total of 792 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) valued at approximately Rs 19.80 lakh.

Rupesh Kumar, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, stated that the department was committed to maintaining strict surveillance and enforcing compliance with the Excise Policy and the Excise Act of 1914, along with the rules framed thereunder.

A help desk (0172-2990301) has been set up at the Excise and Taxation Department, UT, to receive excise-related complaints during the polls.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.