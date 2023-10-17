Liquor smuggler held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 16

The police on Sunday arrested a man on the charge of smuggling liquor.

The suspect has been identified as Moti Singh of Uttarakhand.

Sources said cops from the police post in Sector 2 were on patrol when they were tipped off about Moti engaging in the illegal sale of liquor at a tubewell in Sector 4. He was caught with a bag containing 60 pouches of liquor.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Sector-5 police station under the Haryana Excise Act.

#Panchkula #Uttarakhand