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Home / Chandigarh / Liquor vend near Kalagram: Inquiry launched over unpaid dues and delayed lease

Liquor vend near Kalagram: Inquiry launched over unpaid dues and delayed lease

Chandigarh Mayor orders probe into Rs 80 lakh liquor vend financial irregularities

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:59 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has ordered an immediate and time-bound inquiry into the complaints of serious financial irregularities in the allotment case of a liquor vend situated near Kalagram, Chandigarh.

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Expressing deep concern, the Mayor pointed out that the lease agreement was not executed in time due to apparent lapses at multiple levels, leading to avoidable loss to the public exchequer. The situation has further worsened due to the continued possession of the vend by the existing licensee, obstructing lawful handover to the successful allottee for the year 2026–27.

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This prolonged inaction has not only disrupted governance but has also raised serious questions about enforcement and administrative intent. Adding to the seriousness, official records from the Excise Department reveal that rent along with GST for several months remains unpaid, despite repeated notices and recovery directions.

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This reflects a clear breakdown of coordination and timely action between departments, resulting in financial damage that could have been prevented.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi has directed the Joint Commissioner to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) within 3 days, making it clear that accountability will be fixed without fear or favour and strict action will follow.

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The Mayor has categorically ordered a thorough inquiry into the delay in lease execution, identification of all responsible officials, examination of the legal and possession status of the vend, and accurate quantification of total financial loss.

He has further directed that strict disciplinary action be initiated against those found guilty and robust systemic reforms be introduced to ensure that such lapses are never repeated. Mayor stated, “Public money is sacred.

Not a single rupee will be allowed to be lost due to negligence, delay or administrative failure. Those responsible will be held accountable.”

The case, involving an estimated financial loss of Rs 70–80 lakh to the Municipal Corporation, has been termed by the Mayor as a “grave administrative failure demanding urgent accountability.”

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