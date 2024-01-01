Liquor vends see rush, new Chandigarh excise policy kicks in today

A day before the new excise policy comes into force, liquor vends at various places witnessed heavy footfall as residents throng shops to buy alcohol at cheap rates. However, unlike previous years, vend allottees did not offer much discounts.

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A liquor vend allottee stated that many liquor contractors, who retained their outlets, were not offering discounts, but those who have to clear the pending stock were unofficially giving some rebate to buyers.

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A few vend contractors hired bouncers to manage rush. Under the new excise policy coming into effect from April 1, a total of 94 liquor vends will be operational in the city. At present, three vends remain vacant and are scheduled to be auctioned next week. The administration has already generated a significant revenue, collecting over Rs 500 crore through the auction of liquor vends.

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Officials said the policy was aimed at streamlining operations while enhancing revenue. Among the highlights of the auction, the liquor vend at Palsora village fetched a record bid of Rs 16.71 crore. Its proximity to Mohali is believed to have driven up demand and competition among bidders.

The new policy also introduces key changes in serving hours and licensing norms for hotels, bars and restaurants. A-category hotels in Chandigarh will now be permitted to serve alcohol round the clock. Meanwhile, B- and C-category hotels can avail of the 24-hour service provision by paying an annual license fee of Rs 30 lakh.

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For bars across the city, operational hours have been fixed from 11 am to 1 am, with last orders to be placed before midnight. However, establishments seeking extended service hours can continue operations until 3 am by paying an additional fee of Rs 8 lakh, although final orders in such cases will be restricted until 2 am.

In the policy, the quota of country liquor, IMFL and IFL for retail licensing units has been kept unchanged, maintaining a revenue-neutral position compared to the Excise Policy 2025–26. However, the department has re-introduced L-10B licence, which will allow sale of liquor through organised departmental stores, enhancing consumer convenience, particularly for women, senior citizens and other consumers.

Under the new policy, bar licensees will procure liquor from the nearest two retail vends (L-2/L-14A). If both vends belong to the same entity, procurement may be made from the third nearest one.

Cow cess will continue at the existing rates — Rs 0.50 per bottle of 750 ml country liquor, Rs 0.50 per bottle of 650 ml beer and Rs 1 per bottle of 750/700 ml whisky. Besides, the police makes GPS tracking system mandatory in all vehicles used for transportation of liquor for import, export or local supply.

In the policy, the requirement that customs-approved bonded warehouses must be located within Chandigarh for obtaining L-1F and L-1DF licences has been relaxed. Such warehouses may now be located anywhere in India.