'Lishkara 2023' concludes

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised “Lishkara 2023”, a two-day sports and cultural extravaganza that concluded with a vibrant star evening and mesmerising performance by Punjabi singer Jass Bajwa. The event witnessed cultural events, including a singing competition, poetry recitation and “Treading traditionally - a fusion fashion show”.

Interactive session

Postgraduate Department of Commerce, Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, organised a scholarship test-cum-expert session to create awareness amongst students about the various internship programmes. The workshop was conducted by Rajeev Markande, Head of Department, Verbal Section, Hitbullseye. The expert lecture focused on making students familiar with various internship programmes available to them along with other prospective career options.

Education & digital transformation

A team of 10 students from MA Semester II, Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Panjab University, participated in a programme, “Education and Digital Transformation — Education for Life, Global Citizenship-Youth Parliament (India)”, organised by Riya Swamy along with Amanpreet Brar, Tejinder Singh Bhangu, Dhrishti Sachdeva, Amita Bhatti, Jashanpreet Kaur, Yashpreet Singh and Shubneen Gill. Chairperson Upneet Kaur Mangat said the team’s work would be highlighted in the policy presented at G20.

Seminar at Department of Laws, PU

The Department of Laws, Panjab University, in collaboration with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, organised a two-day national seminar on “Completion of 50 Years of Basic Structure Doctrine: The Way Ahead”. The seminar was inaugurated by Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Supreme Court. The event was also attended by Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Vikram Aggarwal, Punjab and Haryana High Court. The inauguration was also attended by Vice Chancellor Renu Vig. The seminar was divided into two parts — technical sessions and panel discussions. As many as 250 participants from various law institutions across India presented papers under various chairs. Best presenter award in a session was given to ten participants. Also, five panel discussions were conducted on themes relating to the seminar.