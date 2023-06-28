List of door-to-door garbage collection supervisors out

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 27

In a proactive measure to maintain cleanliness and facilitate efficient garbage collection, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has published a comprehensive list of names of supervisors and drivers responsible for door-to-door garbage collection in each sector, along with their mobile numbers for easy communication, on its official website.

The published list contains vital information such as the designated area of each door-to-door garbage collector in every sector, the name of the corresponding supervisor, the name and mobile number of the assigned driver responsible for garbage collection, the number of vehicle used for collection, as well as the start and end points of the collection route, along with the designated time schedule.

To ensure prompt and efficient garbage collection, people can contact the supervisors and vehicle drivers of their respective sectors listed in the published document.

In case of any issues regarding garbage collection from a specific sector or household, residents are encouraged to communicate directly with the designated supervisor and driver.

Furthermore, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has provided an additional avenue for residents to report any concerns or complaints related to garbage collection in their areas or sectors.

Individuals can lodge complaints by calling the corporation’s helpline number at 9696120120.