List steps to prevent road obstructions: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Just about two days after the State of Haryana was directed to clear obstructions on a petition alleging inconvenience to commuters following a dharna on the main connecting road between Panchkula and Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for standard operative procedure or prevention plans.

Panchkula roads connecting Chandigarh The matter was relatable to only one access road to Chandigarh from Panchkula. But there were other access roads as well that needed to be taken care of by the Panchkula district administration, the Bench observed.

The Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Vikram Aggarwal, referring to an affidavit, asserted it was satisfied for the time being with the steps taken for removal of the blockades, impediment and obstructions on the access road to the Housing Board intersection from Panchkula.

“A perusal of the affidavit would not indicate as to what are the plans in place so that such a situation, as had arisen earlier, does not repeat. Time is, therefore, granted to the Home Secretary, Haryana; the Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula; the Director-General of Police, Haryana; as also the Commissioner, Panchkula, to submit the standard operative procedure or the plans in place for such a situation to not arise in future,” the Bench said.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Neetu Bajaj and another petitioner through counsel Vishal Garg. The State of Haryana was represented by Additional Advocate-General Deepak Sabherwal, while counsel Abhinav Sood appeared for the UT Administration.

The Bench on the previous date of hearing had asserted efforts made by the respondents-administration to amicably resolve the impasse was appreciated. But it could not be permitted for all times to come. Going by the undertaking given by the Haryana Sarpanches Association, it appeared that one side of the road would be blocked at least till March 9 as the Chief Minister would be able to meet them on that date.

The Bench added the outcome of the meeting between the protesters and the Chief Minister could not be assumed. If the undertaking given by the Haryana Sarpanches Association was accepted, it would virtually be giving a free hand to them to continue blocking one side of the road which cannot be permitted.