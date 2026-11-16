Listening, not just arguing, makes a true leader, says Judge Bajwa

Listening to opposing viewpoints and respecting differing perspectives are essential to effective leadership, said Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, while addressing delegates at the concluding ceremony of Tribune MUN 2026 (3.0) at The Tribune School on Sunday.

Sponsored by Chitkara University and powered by Grid Advertising, the two-day conference saw students deliberate on international issues, engage in diplomatic negotiations and showcase their public speaking and critical thinking skills. The event concluded with the announcement of awards across four committees.

Bajwa said, “We are so busy defending our opinions that we forget to honour and respect the opposite opinion. But believe me, real leadership begins when we start listening to the other side.”

Recalling his experience on the Bench, he said arguments that initially appeared convincing could take an entirely different direction when the opposing counsel presented their case.

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Relating the analogy to Model United Nations, Bajwa said delegates representing different countries must thoroughly understand their respective national positions and international agendas while respecting the perspectives of other nations.

“These exercises enlarge the spectrum of your knowledge. You grow wiser as you discuss different problems of different countries,” he said.

He added that the conference offered students a glimpse of how they could represent their country’s interests and perspectives on international platforms in the future.

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Award winners

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA): Aarav Garg of St John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, representing Montenegro; and Gulnar of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, Chandigarh, representing Norway, were adjudged Best Delegates. Monisha Saxena of The Tribune School, representing New Zealand, secured Special Mention-I. Samreen Kaur of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 38, representing the USA; and Harshith Sharma of SGHMS-38, Chandigarh, representing El Salvador, received Special Mention-II.

United Nations Security Council (UNSC): Naman Bansal of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, representing Russia, and Abhiroop Singh Brar of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing Switzerland, were adjudged Best Delegates. Myra Garg of Buddha Dal Public School, Patiala, representing China, received Special Mention-I, while Gurneet Kaur of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing Denmark, secured Special Mention-II. Sukhman Vasati of Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, representing France, received Special Mention-III.

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The verbal mentions went to Jaivardhan Singh of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, representing Australia; and Ayush Gupta of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing the Republic of Korea.

All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM): Rahul Gandhia and Pulkit Jain of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, were adjudged Best Delegates. Amit Shah and Prashant Bhatti, along with Shivraj Chauhan and Charmy, all from The Tribune School, received High Commendation. Ankita of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, received Special Mention-I for representing Sonia Gandhi.

Special Mention-II was awarded to Tanvi Bhagat of The Tribune School, representing Sukhdev Bhagat, and Divneet Kaur Bindra of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing Harsimrat Badal.

The verbal mentions included Anshika Sharma (Rajnath Singh), Aaromal (Sanjay Seth) and Rajeev Thakur (Anurag Thakur), all from The Tribune School; and Virasat of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing Gaurav Gogoi.

International Press (IP): Mannat received the Best Photographer award.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, president and co-founder of Chitkara University, also congratulated the award winners.

The conference provided students with a platform to engage with international affairs, understand diverse geopolitical perspectives and develop skills in diplomacy, negotiation and public discourse.