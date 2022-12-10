Literary extravaganza in city next week

Chandigarh, December 9

The 10th edition of the Chandigarh International Literature Festival, CLS Literati-2022, will be held from December 16 to 18.

Dr Sumita Misra, chairperson, Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), said English, Hindi and Panjabi sessions featuring some of the celebrated authors from India and abroad, including former CEO of Procter & Gamble Gurcharan Das, South African author of Indian origin Aman Singh Maharaj, Bollywood actor Divya Dutta, renowned Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, CSA chairperson Madhav Kaushik, writer Neelesh Kulkarni, award-winning poet Sudeep Sen and writer Rana Safvi.

The event will start with a mega ‘kavi sammelan’ at Indraprastha Auditorium in Panchkula on December 16 evening. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the session, which will be led by famous poet and humorist Surender Sharma. This will be followed by a two-day literary extravaganza (December 17 and 18) at The Lake Club, Chandigarh. The two-day event will see immersive sessions spanning across genres such as sufism, travel, women’s issues, poetry, media and politics. Various book releases and interactive sessions will also take place.

The event will be organised in collaboration with the Chandigarh Administration, the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi, the Haryana Sahitya Akademi and the Haryana Government. — TNS

