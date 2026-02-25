Litigants face brunt as District Bar Association’s strike enters Day 3

Work in courts across the district remained suspended for the third consecutive day as members of the District Bar Association, Fatehgarh Sahib, continued their indefinite strike. The lawyers are protesting the government’s move to establish defence counsel and Gram Nyayalayas in Punjab.

The protesting lawyers have abstained from court work and staging a sit-in outside the district court complex, expressing resentment over what they termed as “anti-lawyer” decisions. As a result, litigants arriving from far-flung areas had to face considerable inconvenience, particularly those seeking bail and urgent hearings.

Around 700 cases are listed daily in the various courts of the district, and proceedings were affected at most due to the strike.

Addressing mediapersons, Bar Association president Gagandeep Singh Virk and former president Amardeep Singh Dharni said the government’s notification to appoint defence counsel across the state was a mockery of the legal system. They questioned how government-appointed defence lawyers would contest cases against state counsel or those working under the Directorate of Prosecution.

They argued that the move would create a contradictory situation wherein the same government that prosecutes an accused through police and prosecution agencies would also appoint lawyers to defend the accused. “This will result in government-funded lawyers working against the government’s own case,” they said.

The bar members also opposed the setting up of Gram Nyayalayas in seven districts of Punjab without what they described as adequate consultation with the legal fraternity. They maintained that the new system would pose challenges for both lawyers and litigants and would not ease the burden of courts, but rather create fresh complications.

The association further expressed concern over what it called the increasing pressure on litigants and lawyers to opt for mediation under action plans, alleging that it was being done at the cost of proper judicial adjudication. The bar leaders said the strike would continue until the government reconsiders its decisions and holds meaningful consultations with stakeholders.