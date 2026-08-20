Livasa Hospital gives new lease of life to two patients
World’s smallest mechanical heart pump used to provide temporary circulatory support during complex procedures
Dr Harinder K Bali, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Livasa Hospitals, addresses a press conference in Panchkula.
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Two aged Panchkula patients with life-threatening heart conditions got a new lease of life after the successful protected angioplasty with stenting (PCI) at Livasa Hospital, Mohali.
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Giving information during a press conference, Dr Harinder K Bali, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Livasa Hospitals, said that Impella, the world’s smallest mechanical heart pump, was used to provide temporary circulatory support during these complex procedures.
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Anurag Yadav, CEO-Livasa Hospitals, said, “We are committed to making advanced cardiac care accessible across the region.”
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