Livasa Hospital gives new lease of life to two patients

Two aged Panchkula patients with life-threatening heart conditions got a new lease of life after the successful protected angioplasty with stenting (PCI) at Livasa Hospital, Mohali.

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Giving information during a press conference, Dr Harinder K Bali, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Livasa Hospitals, said that Impella, the world’s smallest mechanical heart pump, was used to provide temporary circulatory support during these complex procedures.

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Anurag Yadav, CEO-Livasa Hospitals, said, “We are committed to making advanced cardiac care accessible across the region.”