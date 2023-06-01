Liver harvested by Command Hospital

Chandigarh, May 31
The organ transplant team at Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir, retrieved the liver and corneas from the 46-year-old father of a serving soldier declared brain dead after a haemorrhagic stroke yesterday.
The harvested organs were airlifted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital, New Delhi, late last evening by an Air Force aircraft in spite of a raging thunderstorm.
The swift operation has given a fresh lease of life to a patient. That was the second liver transplant harvest done by the Command Hospital in a short span of two months.
