Liver harvested by Command Hospital

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The organ transplant team at Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir, retrieved the liver and corneas from the 46-year-old father of a serving soldier declared brain dead after a haemorrhagic stroke yesterday.

The harvested organs were airlifted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital, New Delhi, late last evening by an Air Force aircraft in spite of a raging thunderstorm.

The swift operation has given a fresh lease of life to a patient. That was the second liver transplant harvest done by the Command Hospital in a short span of two months.