Livestock census gets underway in Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:57 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, Dr Ranjit Singh Jodan, informed that the livestock census has commenced in the district and efforts are being intensified to ensure its timely completion.

He stated that Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Singh Dahiya has visited various locations in Panchkula to inspect the ongoing livestock census and has directed officials to expedite the process.

