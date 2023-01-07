Loan app fraud: Chinese national denied bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Observing that the allegations against the accused are grave in nature and investigation is still going on, a local court has dismissed a bail application of Wan Chenghua, a Chinese national, who was arrested in connection with an app loan racket busted by the police in September last year.

The police alleged the accused, along with his accomplices, used to trap residents by offering them loans of smaller sums through mobile applications and extort money from them using morphed pictures.

When someone downloaded these applications, the accused gained access to his or her contacts, photos and videos. They used to force their victims to pay up loans after two or three days and make them deposit extra money by showing inflated loan outstanding. During investigation, it was found that the alleged “Hugo” loan was registered in China and the IP details also belonged to Singapore and China.