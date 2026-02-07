DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Loan scheme launched for widows in Panchkula

Loan scheme launched for widows in Panchkula

20 beneficiaries identified in district under the initiative

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:17 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image.
Advertisement

The Haryana Women Development Corporation has introduced a scheme aimed at economically empowering widowed women by providing bank loans up to Rs 3 lakh to help them set up individual businesses.

Advertisement

Twenty beneficiaries have been identified in Panchkula district under the initiative.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma said the scheme is open to widows between 18 and 60 years with an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh. He explained that beneficiaries will be required to contribute 10 per cent of the loan amount, while the remaining sum will be financed through banks.

Advertisement

To ease the financial burden, the interest on the loan will be reimbursed by the Haryana Women Development Corporation in the form of a subsidy, up to a maximum of Rs 50,000 or for a period of three years, whichever is earlier.

The DC stated that beneficiaries will be provided training before the disbursement of loans. The training will cover activities such as tailoring, embroidery, boutiques, food processing, baking, spice and pickle units, auto and e-rickshaw operations, computer repair work, readymade garments and other suitable income-generating ventures.

Advertisement

For further details, interested applicants may contact the office of the District Manager, Haryana Women Development Corporation, Room No. 52, Third Floor, Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, Panchkula, or call 0172-2585271.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts