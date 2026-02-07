Loan scheme launched for widows in Panchkula

The Haryana Women Development Corporation has introduced a scheme aimed at economically empowering widowed women by providing bank loans up to Rs 3 lakh to help them set up individual businesses.

Twenty beneficiaries have been identified in Panchkula district under the initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma said the scheme is open to widows between 18 and 60 years with an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh. He explained that beneficiaries will be required to contribute 10 per cent of the loan amount, while the remaining sum will be financed through banks.

To ease the financial burden, the interest on the loan will be reimbursed by the Haryana Women Development Corporation in the form of a subsidy, up to a maximum of Rs 50,000 or for a period of three years, whichever is earlier.

The DC stated that beneficiaries will be provided training before the disbursement of loans. The training will cover activities such as tailoring, embroidery, boutiques, food processing, baking, spice and pickle units, auto and e-rickshaw operations, computer repair work, readymade garments and other suitable income-generating ventures.

For further details, interested applicants may contact the office of the District Manager, Haryana Women Development Corporation, Room No. 52, Third Floor, Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, Panchkula, or call 0172-2585271.