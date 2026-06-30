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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Local boxers claim two golds at national sub-junior championships

Chandigarh: Local boxers claim two golds at national sub-junior championships

Mehul Rana, Saurav lead four-medal haul for Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:08 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Local boxers Mehul Rana and Saurav won gold medals at the 5th Sub-Junior National Boys and Girls Boxing Championships, which concluded on Monday.

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Rana, of Pandit Mohan Lal Sanatan Dharma School, Sector 32, claimed the gold medal after defeating his Punjab opponent in the -70kg weight category. He had earlier represented India at the Sub-Junior Asian Boxing Championships held in Uzbekistan.

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Meanwhile, Saurav, of the Sector 42 Boxing Coaching Centre, won the gold medal in the -35kg category after defeating a boxer from Haryana.

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Two Chandigarh boxers also won bronze medals. Rudransh finished third in the +70kg category, while Sakshi claimed bronze in the girls’ -49kg weight category. Overall, Chandigarh boxers won four medals at the national championships.

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