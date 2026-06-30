Chandigarh: Local boxers claim two golds at national sub-junior championships

Local boxers Mehul Rana and Saurav won gold medals at the 5th Sub-Junior National Boys and Girls Boxing Championships, which concluded on Monday.

Advertisement

Rana, of Pandit Mohan Lal Sanatan Dharma School, Sector 32, claimed the gold medal after defeating his Punjab opponent in the -70kg weight category. He had earlier represented India at the Sub-Junior Asian Boxing Championships held in Uzbekistan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Saurav, of the Sector 42 Boxing Coaching Centre, won the gold medal in the -35kg category after defeating a boxer from Haryana.

Advertisement

Two Chandigarh boxers also won bronze medals. Rudransh finished third in the +70kg category, while Sakshi claimed bronze in the girls’ -49kg weight category. Overall, Chandigarh boxers won four medals at the national championships.